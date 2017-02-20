PBMC in Riverhead poised to become 'r...

PBMC in Riverhead poised to become 'regional medical center'

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

Peconic Bay Medical Center is anticipating a spring groundbreaking on its three-story, $60 million expansion, according to PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell. The Riverhead hospital's emergency room annex, which has been under construction farther west on Route 58 in the parking lot near Bob's Discount Furniture, is also expected to open by spring, he said.

