PBMC in Riverhead poised to become 'regional medical center'
Peconic Bay Medical Center is anticipating a spring groundbreaking on its three-story, $60 million expansion, according to PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell. The Riverhead hospital's emergency room annex, which has been under construction farther west on Route 58 in the parking lot near Bob's Discount Furniture, is also expected to open by spring, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|12 hr
|Billy
|490
|Bittrolff
|Feb 20
|Diidhedoit
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16)
|Feb 9
|TBITOM59
|2
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Jewel
|285
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC