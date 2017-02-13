Open Call for Street Painting Artists: East End Arts 21st Annual...

Open Call for Street Painting Artists...

Friday Feb 10

East End Arts is pleased to announce an open call for artist participation in the 21st Annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival to be held Sunday, May 28, 2017. Riverhead, NY - February 9, 2017 - East End Arts is pleased to announce an open call for artist participation in the 21st Annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival to be held in downtown Riverhead, NY.

