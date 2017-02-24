New exhibition for Culbertson's 'Endangered' drawings
Shelter Island artist Janet Culbertson has been raising awareness about endangered animals and their shrinking habitat for more than 40 years. Ms. Culbertson creates drawings and paintings that revolve around the devastating effects of widespread pollution and human encroachment on the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Feb 27
|Jason
|492
|Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07)
|Feb 26
|11951Ratdog
|88
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Feb 26
|Krystal
|1
|Bittrolff
|Feb 20
|Diidhedoit
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16)
|Feb 9
|TBITOM59
|2
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC