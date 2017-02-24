New exhibition for Culbertson's 'Enda...

New exhibition for Culbertson's 'Endangered' drawings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

Shelter Island artist Janet Culbertson has been raising awareness about endangered animals and their shrinking habitat for more than 40 years. Ms. Culbertson creates drawings and paintings that revolve around the devastating effects of widespread pollution and human encroachment on the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) Feb 27 Jason 492
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb 26 11951Ratdog 88
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Feb 26 Krystal 1
Bittrolff Feb 20 Diidhedoit 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16) Feb 9 TBITOM59 2
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Suffolk County was issued at March 02 at 10:01AM EST

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,565 • Total comments across all topics: 279,255,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC