LI portfolio secures $22.6M refinancing
The properties, four retail strip centers and a three-story office building, total about 140,000 square feet, are owned by Smithtown-based Pina Construction, according to public records. The portfolio includes Riverhead Commons on East Main Street in Riverhead; Marshalls Center on Route 25A in Miller Place; Wading River Square and Dogwood Professional on Route 25A in Wading River; and an office building on Old Country Road in Riverhead occupied by Cablevision, according to a statement from Manhattan-based loan broker Meridian Capital Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bittrolff
|18 hr
|Diidhedoit
|2
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Mon
|Susan
|489
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16)
|Feb 9
|TBITOM59
|2
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Jewel
|285
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC