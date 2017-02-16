LI portfolio secures $22.6M refinancing

The properties, four retail strip centers and a three-story office building, total about 140,000 square feet, are owned by Smithtown-based Pina Construction, according to public records. The portfolio includes Riverhead Commons on East Main Street in Riverhead; Marshalls Center on Route 25A in Miller Place; Wading River Square and Dogwood Professional on Route 25A in Wading River; and an office building on Old Country Road in Riverhead occupied by Cablevision, according to a statement from Manhattan-based loan broker Meridian Capital Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.