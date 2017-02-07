It's now appointment only at Zeldin's...

It's now appointment only at Zeldin's office

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

TIMES REVIEW PHOTO Islander Kristina Lange was one of more than 50 East End residents who marched to Congressman Lee Zeldin's Riverhead office on Tuesday afternoon demanding a town hall-style meeting with their representative. They were told they would need an appointment to meet with staffers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) Feb 3 Dantheman 486
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Feb 2 Cgcg 1
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan 18 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan 12 JESUSGRANDE 1
Son Beaten by Riverhead Jail Sargent (Jan '09) Jan '17 Slayer 174
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Suffolk County was issued at February 08 at 3:17PM EST

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Tornado
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC