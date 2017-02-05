A day in the life of a Long Island Aq...

A day in the life of a Long Island Aquarium trainer

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

KRYSTEN MASSA PHOTO Max the seal gives Candyce Paparo, director of animal training at Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, a kiss on the cheek during his feeding last Thursday afternoon. As director of animal training at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, Candyce Paparo's responsibilities extend far beyond playing with monkeys and sea lions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) Feb 3 Dantheman 486
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Feb 2 Cgcg 1
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan 18 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan 12 JESUSGRANDE 1
Son Beaten by Riverhead Jail Sargent (Jan '09) Jan '17 Slayer 174
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Suffolk County was issued at February 07 at 8:46PM EST

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,648,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC