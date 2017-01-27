Riverhead gets $500K state grant for downtown projects
The Town of Riverhead has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the state towards rehab of three buildings in its downtown. The money, from the Empire State Development's Restore New York Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program, will be used in the reconstruction of three buildings that are part of a $30 million initiative that creates affordable housing, retail space and a food production facility in downtown Riverhead, according to a town statement.
