Oak tree disease detected across the North Fork
A deadly and fast-spreading disease has been detected in oak trees in Southold and Riverhead towns, according to two state organizations. The state Departments of Environmental Conservation and Agriculture and Markets announced last Thursday that the disease, known as oak wilt, was identified by the Cornell Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic after sampling symptomatic trees.
