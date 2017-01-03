LI mom on quest to put cars seats in taxicabs
Amanda Byrnes, a mother of three from Riverhead, is raising car seat donations for taxis on the East End after a recent accident took place in the area. Byrnes said a pregnant mom and her 4-year-old were ejected from a taxi a few weeks ago on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Son Beaten by Riverhead Jail Sargent (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|Slayer
|174
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Wed
|Lou
|482
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Bob
|334
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Domestic violence (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Poor Homie
|14
|Nesconset man sentenced in slaying of Smithtown... (Jun '08)
|Sep '16
|BUTTOX
|19
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC