LI mom on quest to put cars seats in taxicabs

Monday Jan 2

Amanda Byrnes, a mother of three from Riverhead, is raising car seat donations for taxis on the East End after a recent accident took place in the area. Byrnes said a pregnant mom and her 4-year-old were ejected from a taxi a few weeks ago on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead.

