JVC Broadcasting's WRCN/Riverhead, NY, Picks Up Longrunning 'Memories In Melody' Radio Show

JVC BROADCASTING has partnered with JACK ELLSWORTH's "Memoris In Melody," the longest-running radio program on the LONG ISLAND airwaves, The show will air from its new home Talk WRCN /RIVERHEAD, NY, on SUNDAY mornings from 7a-9a and will stream on the WRCN 103.9 app and on line at www.linewsradio.com The first show will air on JANUARY 8th. JACK ELLSWORTH's "Memories In Melody" Radio Show has been on the air for over 68 years and is now hosted by JACK's grandson MATT TAYLOR The LONG ISLAND radio dial will continue to have the sounds of "ballads, blues and big bands too."

