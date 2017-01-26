Governor Cuomo Announces Nearly $40 Million Awarded in Round 4 of Restore NY Communities Initiative
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced nearly $40 million awarded to 75 municipalities through Round 4 of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Town of Hempstead and Town of Riverhead on Long Island among the 75 projects awarded funding to reinvigorate Downtowns and generate economic opportunity.
