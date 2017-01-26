Governor Cuomo Announces Nearly $40 M...

Governor Cuomo Announces Nearly $40 Million Awarded in Round 4 of Restore NY Communities Initiative

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced nearly $40 million awarded to 75 municipalities through Round 4 of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Town of Hempstead and Town of Riverhead on Long Island among the 75 projects awarded funding to reinvigorate Downtowns and generate economic opportunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) 12 hr Longo 485
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan 18 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan 12 JESUSGRANDE 1
Son Beaten by Riverhead Jail Sargent (Jan '09) Jan 5 Slayer 174
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News Nesconset man sentenced in slaying of Smithtown... (Jun '08) Sep '16 BUTTOX 19
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,312,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC