Employment Open Houses to Be Held By FREE and East End Disabilities

Join in the upcoming employment open houses for a rewarding career where you can help individuals with special needs realize their dreams. Old Bethpage, NY - January 17, 2017 - On Wednesday, January 25th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. , in partnership with East End Disabilities, will be holding an Employment Open House at George Young Community Center in Riverhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.