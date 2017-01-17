Employment Open Houses to Be Held By ...

Employment Open Houses to Be Held By FREE and East End Disabilities

Wednesday Jan 18

Join in the upcoming employment open houses for a rewarding career where you can help individuals with special needs realize their dreams. Old Bethpage, NY - January 17, 2017 - On Wednesday, January 25th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. , in partnership with East End Disabilities, will be holding an Employment Open House at George Young Community Center in Riverhead.

