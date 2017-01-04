Demonstrators target Zeldin on health care, immigration

TIM GANNON PHOTO Demonstrators, including Shelter Island Democratic Chairwoman Heather Reylek, outside Congressman Lee Zeldin's Riverhead office on Tuesday. About 60 East End residents, including several from Shelter Island, demonstrated Tuesday outside Congressman Lee Zeldin's office in Riverhead, urging their representative to listen to their concerns as the House of Representatives prepared to meet that day for the first time in 2017.

