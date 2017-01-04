Demonstrators target Zeldin on health...

Demonstrators target Zeldin on health care, immigration

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

TIM GANNON PHOTO Demonstrators, including Shelter Island Democratic Chairwoman Heather Reylek, outside Congressman Lee Zeldin's Riverhead office on Tuesday. About 60 East End residents, including several from Shelter Island, demonstrated Tuesday outside Congressman Lee Zeldin's office in Riverhead, urging their representative to listen to their concerns as the House of Representatives prepared to meet that day for the first time in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) Jan 6 Jay 483
Son Beaten by Riverhead Jail Sargent (Jan '09) Jan 5 Slayer 174
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
Domestic violence (Apr '16) Nov '16 Poor Homie 14
News Nesconset man sentenced in slaying of Smithtown... (Jun '08) Sep '16 BUTTOX 19
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,046

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC