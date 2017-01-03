Winery owner killed in Riverhead crash

Winery owner killed in Riverhead crash

Friday Dec 30

According to police, a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Jason Damianos pulled in front of a Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Old Country Road just before 6 a.m. Friday. Damianos owned Jason's Vineyard in Jamesport.

