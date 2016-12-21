Riverhead opens Suffolk's 1st breast milk donation depot
Peconic Pediatrics on Commerce Drive in Riverhead will be a collection site for the New York Milk Bank in Westchester County. The bank distributes breast milk primarily to neonatal intensive care units at hospitals where newborn and premature babies are more likely to need that resource.
