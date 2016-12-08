Long Island granted $62 million for business projects
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's regional development contest awarded $62 million in state aid to Long Island Thursday, about $36 million less than last year, Cuomo's office announced. Some of the region's big winners include projects at Farmingdale State College and theCalverton airbase, as well an initiative by Northwell Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
