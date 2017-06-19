Man Plays Guitar Nonstop for 114 Hours to Beat World Record
According to the Houston Chronicle , Idaho guitarist Jeff Waschbusch successfully played guitar nonstop for more than 114 hours to reach a new Guinness World Record. Waschbusch-who finished the challenge at The Ririe Bar in Ririe, ID-did so to raise money for the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund , which serves United States military personnel wounded or injured in service and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.
Add your comments below
Ririe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jun 15
|Jason
|50
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun 3
|PLEASE
|24
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|cant beleive this is free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Susann Kaull
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Nov '10
|Debbie
|2
|Jonathan Cortez Sentenced in Bonneville County ... (Jan '08)
|Oct '10
|Peace maker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ririe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC