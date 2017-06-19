Man Plays Guitar Nonstop for 114 Hour...

Man Plays Guitar Nonstop for 114 Hours to Beat World Record

23 hrs ago Read more: Guitar World

According to the Houston Chronicle , Idaho guitarist Jeff Waschbusch successfully played guitar nonstop for more than 114 hours to reach a new Guinness World Record. Waschbusch-who finished the challenge at The Ririe Bar in Ririe, ID-did so to raise money for the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund , which serves United States military personnel wounded or injured in service and their families.

