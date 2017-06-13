Discharge increased from Palisades Dam

The Bureau of Reclamation has increased flows in the upper Snake River below Palisades Dam following heavy rain and spring runoff. Palisades Reservoir is 83 percent full, taking in a lot of runoff and being filled by the Bureau since the reservoir reported being 9 percent full in May. Ririe Reservoir has filled to max since being 93 percent full in early May. Most of the reservoirs in the Upper Snake River Basin are at or near capacity, Bureau data shows.

