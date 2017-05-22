Wednesday dedication set for Westwood Substation
A new Rocky Mountain Power substation for Jefferson County will be named after longtime employee Jim Westwood, who was killed on duty while offering assistance to a stranded motorist during a winter storm in 2011. The dedication will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Ririe Senior Citizens Center, 395 Main St. in Ririe.
