House editorial: Turnout burns opposition
As of late Tuesday night, it became official: Eastern Idaho Technical College will be transformed into the College of Eastern Idaho. The community college taxing district passed a supermajority vote with 71 percent voting for its creation and 28.6 percent opposed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ririe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|May 12
|Lauren D
|48
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|23
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|cant beleive this is free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Susann Kaull
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Nov '10
|Debbie
|2
|Jonathan Cortez Sentenced in Bonneville County ... (Jan '08)
|Oct '10
|Peace maker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ririe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC