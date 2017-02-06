Man gets prison for prolonged high-sp...

Man gets prison for prolonged high-speed chase

Read more: Post Register

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. on Monday sentenced a Rigby man to two to five years in prison for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across three counties before crashing a stolen truck into a canal. Marshall Hendricks, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to felony eluding and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent.

