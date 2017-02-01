Lawmakers target Idaho Lottery's touc...

Lawmakers target Idaho Lottery's touch tab machines - Thu, 02 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A reluctant House State Affairs Committee voted 10-5 Thursday to forward legislation to outlaw the Idaho Lottery's "touch tab" vending machines to the full House, but without the customary recommendation that it "do pass." Members of the group "Stop Predatory Gambling" argued that the machines allow rapid-fire betting - as quickly as slot machines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ririe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) 21 hr Olivia 41
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Jan 28 Buckey 98
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec '16 Stripper 1
Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ... Dec '16 Me is girl 1
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Nov '16 Jay 17
Bored and horny at work Nov '16 Driller 3
cant beleive this is free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Susann Kaull 1
See all Ririe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ririe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bonneville County was issued at February 02 at 2:10PM MST

Ririe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ririe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Fort Hood
 

Ririe, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC