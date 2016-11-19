Trial date set for Idaho woman charged in fatal bike crash
A woman who police say struck two cyclists with her car, killing one of them, is scheduled to stand trial in January. The Post Register reports Patricia Beyer is scheduled for trial on a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge on Jan. 27 in eastern Idaho.
