Trial date set for bike crash suspect
A jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 27. Laura Stark, 26, of Michigan, and Anne Davis, 22, of Virginia, were on a cross-country trip with about 25 other members of the group Bike & Build, a nonprofit that raises money for affordable housing. Riding at the rear of the bunch heading into Idaho Falls, the duo was struck from behind and sent flying through the air, officials said.
