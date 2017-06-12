SJ County Grand Jury issues report on...

SJ County Grand Jury issues report on evidence rooms

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: RecordNET

The 2016-2017 San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury released its report Tuesday on property and evidence rooms maintained by 11 law enforcement agencies within San Joaquin County. The investigation was prompted by a citizen's complaint that alleged 10,000 pieces of evidence were either “lost or missing” from the county sheriff's property room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ripon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May 17 Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) May 16 KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr '17 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
See all Ripon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ripon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Joaquin County was issued at June 13 at 12:06PM PDT

Ripon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ripon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Ripon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC