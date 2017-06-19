Parents of Cancer Survivors Still Wai...

Parents of Cancer Survivors Still Waiting for School Districta s Response Regarding Cell Phone Tower

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Monica Furrelli hoped Monday night would be the time she would get a long-awaited response from the Ripon Unified School District about a very personal issue. Furrelli is the mother of 11-year-old Mason, a soon to be sixth-grader at Weston Elementary in Ripon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ripon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May '17 Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) May '17 KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr '17 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
See all Ripon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ripon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Joaquin County was issued at June 19 at 2:41PM PDT

Ripon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ripon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Ripon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC