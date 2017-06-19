AceForward community meetings
Tonight in Santa Clara Monday June 19th, and later this week in Fremont and Livermore, the Altamont Commuter Express team is hosting community open houses discussing the Environmental Impact Report for their ACEForward plan. The comment deadline for the EIR is 60 days after May 31, so the end of July.
