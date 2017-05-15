Stockton Police reach milestone with ...

Stockton Police reach milestone with 443rd officer on force

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Chief Eric Jones' swearing in of Casey McLanahan on Tuesday completed the 33-year-old Ripon native's prolonged journey from a Stockton police academy to the receipt of a badge of his own. .embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } With McLanahan's swearing in and the welcoming of four academy-bound trainees, the Stockton Police Department now has 443 officers, a record for the force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ripon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) 2 hr KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr 25 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr 20 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
Who knows? (Oct '16) Feb '17 Vanessa 3
News Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08) Feb '17 anon 10
See all Ripon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ripon Forum Now

Ripon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ripon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Ripon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC