Ripon woman admits taking $150K from disabled Stockton senior
A woman from Ripon pleaded guilty to felony grand theft on Wednesday after admitting she took nearly $150,000 from an elderly disabled man from Stockton, according to the District Attorney's Office. Sandra Vallerga Marchman, 52, met the victim through a real estate transaction and agreed to work for him managing a house-flipping enterprise called Diamond Star Enterprises LLC. It was funded with the savings and credit of the victim.
