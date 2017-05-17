Ripon woman admits taking $150K from ...

Ripon woman admits taking $150K from disabled Stockton senior

A woman from Ripon pleaded guilty to felony grand theft on Wednesday after admitting she took nearly $150,000 from an elderly disabled man from Stockton, according to the District Attorney's Office. Sandra Vallerga Marchman, 52, met the victim through a real estate transaction and agreed to work for him managing a house-flipping enterprise called Diamond Star Enterprises LLC. It was funded with the savings and credit of the victim.

