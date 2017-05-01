Ripon hoping to slow drivers with latest tool
Earlier this year, the department purchased a Stalker Message Center 360, the latest equipment being used by police around the nation to help reduce speeds on local roadways. The new equipment replaced trailers the department had been using since the 1990s, one had broken down last year, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ripon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Who knows? (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|anon
|10
|people finder (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ripon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC