Body Found in Stanislaus River Identi...

Body Found in Stanislaus River Identified as Missing Modesto Man

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A body found in the Stanislaus River on Tuesday has been identified as missing Modesto man Gary Johnson, according to police. Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ripon police and firefighters responded to reports of a body in the Stanislaus River near Ripon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ripon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May 17 Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) May 16 KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr '17 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
See all Ripon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ripon Forum Now

Ripon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ripon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Health Care
 

Ripon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,400,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC