Another record year for almonds?

California may be on track for another record year of almond production, despite winter storms that made a mess out of some orchards, and prices that are much lower than a few years ago. For the first time, almond orchards that are mature enough to bear fruit are expected to blanket more than 1 million acres - an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.

