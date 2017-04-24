Taking on teacher tenure in California is no small undertaking
Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, treading where most legislators fear to go, is challenging the public school teachers' unions on the issue of tenure. A former San Diego State University professor and San Diego school board member, Weber is carrying Assembly Bill 1220 , which seeks to toughen tenure for public school teachers, ever so slightly.
