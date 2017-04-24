NAACP town hall features area leaders
The event, co-hosted by the NAACP and Black Women for Political Action, is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. at Greater Christ Temple, 8800 Thornton Road. Bivens said Assemblywoman Susan Eggman, D-Stockton, Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, and Mayor Michael Tubbs all have confirmed they will attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ripon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Who knows? (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|anon
|10
|people finder (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ripon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC