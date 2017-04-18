Manteca woman pleads guilty to embezz...

Manteca woman pleads guilty to embezzlement

A Manteca woman with a series of embezzlement convictions pleaded guilty Monday to identity theft, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephen E. Taylor. Catherine Ann Blewett was accused of using a false name and Social Security number to work for Guntert and Zimmerman Company in Ripon.

