Manteca woman pleads guilty to embezzlement
A Manteca woman with a series of embezzlement convictions pleaded guilty Monday to identity theft, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephen E. Taylor. Catherine Ann Blewett was accused of using a false name and Social Security number to work for Guntert and Zimmerman Company in Ripon.
