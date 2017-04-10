Four area men face fraud charges
The U.S. Attorney's Office listed the local suspects as Jorge Eguiluz, 46, of Stockton; Jeffrey Reilley, 53, of Ripon; and former Lathrop residents Timothy Chapin, 38, and Manuel Agueros, 37. Those suspects, along with two others from outside the area, were arraigned Monday following their indictment by a federal grand jury. According to the indictment, Chapin, Reilley and Agueros all worked for a Florida-based energy generation company that operated wind farms in the Solano County town of Birds Landing.
