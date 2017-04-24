Fatal Crash In Calaveras County
The CHP reports that a Ripon man was killed in an early morning crash on Highway 12 in Calaveras County. The CHP reports that the unidentified 69-year-old was driving a 1994 Ford Explorer near the Evans Road intersection and he drifted off the highway edge and collided with an oak tree.
