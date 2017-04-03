Skimming device found on Bank of Stoc...

Skimming device found on Bank of Stockton ATM in Ripon

Friday Mar 24 Read more: RecordNET

Authorities discovered a skimming device on the Bank of Stockton ATM at 234 W. Main St. and have identified four persons of interest from surveillance photos. According to Ripon Police, no one has reported unauthorized access to bank accounts, but anyone who might have used that ATM should verify their accounts have not been accessed and, if they have, contact the bank and the Ripon Police.

