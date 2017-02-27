New details emerge about woman killed by deputy in Ripon
The woman shot and killed by a Stanislaus County sheriff deputy early Sunday morning in Ripon owned a restaurant in Downtown Modesto with her husband for nearly 15 years. On Monday, the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 46-year-old Evin Sanna Olsen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ripon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows?
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|3
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|33
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb 14
|anon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Ripon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC