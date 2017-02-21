Fleeing driver shot, killed by deputy...

Fleeing driver shot, killed by deputy in Ripon

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: RecordNET

The driver's identity and age was not released later Sunday pending positive identification and notification of her family, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies were responding to an unspecified 911 call on Sisk Road in north Modesto just before 3 a.m. A deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle in the call at Sisk and Pirrone roads and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ripon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows? Sat Vanessa 3
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Sat Vanessa 33
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
News Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08) Feb 14 anon 10
See all Ripon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ripon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Joaquin County was issued at February 27 at 9:54AM PST

Ripon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ripon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Ripon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC