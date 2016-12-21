Leaders, farmers, residents plea agai...

Leaders, farmers, residents plea against Delta water plan

Friday Dec 16 Read more: RecordNET

San Joaquin County residents and public officials alike voiced opposition this week against a state plan to increase flows from the Stanislaus River as well as increase allowable salt in the southern San Joaquin Delta, stating the proposals could have significant negative impacts on the region's agricultural viability. The State Water Resources Control Board held its second of five public hearings to collect input on the substitute environmental document of its Water Quality Control Plan on Friday at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium.

