Leaders, farmers, residents plea against Delta water plan
San Joaquin County residents and public officials alike voiced opposition this week against a state plan to increase flows from the Stanislaus River as well as increase allowable salt in the southern San Joaquin Delta, stating the proposals could have significant negative impacts on the region's agricultural viability. The State Water Resources Control Board held its second of five public hearings to collect input on the substitute environmental document of its Water Quality Control Plan on Friday at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Ripon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Dec 20
|KBS
|2
|Past Due Notice...
|Dec 10
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb...
|Dec 8
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11)
|Dec 6
|Sarah Chupco
|16
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Nov 29
|Well Well
|2
|Alejandra Barboza (Nov '15)
|Nov 25
|Bandit
|2
|Two children among four found dead after mobile...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ripon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC