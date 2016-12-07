Good Samaritan Honored For Helping In...

Good Samaritan Honored For Helping Injured Officer

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Modesto Police recognized a Ripon man Tuesday who helped save an officer's life after a bad motorcycle crash in November. Officer Billy Boyle was traveling on Claud Road in Modesto on November 25, headed in to work to go to a call of a citizen barricaded inside a home, when he collided with a car that suddenly turned right in front of him.

