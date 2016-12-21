2 arrested, accused of vandalizing Ri...

2 arrested, accused of vandalizing Ripon nativity scene

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Two men were arrested in connection with stealing Christmas lights from a Ripon home and vandalizing a nativity scene at another location, police said Tuesday. Police were called to a home about 2:45 a.m. Saturday because two suspicious men were knocking at the door of a home in the 1000 block of Kelcie Drive asking the homeowner about drugs.

