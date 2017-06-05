Ripley Police Lieutenant Indicted On Official Misconduct, Prostitution Charges
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Ripley police officer on charges of official misconduct and patronizing prostitution.
