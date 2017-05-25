New $4.3 million addition coming to Covington TCAT
Pictured are TCAT Covington graduates Dustin Pinner, Paul Richardson, Tazame Bell and Latreveon Williams. Plans are in the works for a $4.3 million addition to the campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ripley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Izzy-_-
|14,048
|add a word drop a word (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,416
|Drop a Word/Add a Word (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|_Zoey_
|2,128
|Hot cop in halls (Dec '14)
|6 hr
|TallCop
|5
|Mobile Patrol
|17 hr
|guest
|4
|Firehouse (Jul '12)
|May 21
|Izzy-_-
|429
|Phillip Rhoads' novel
|May 16
|Izzy-_-
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ripley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC