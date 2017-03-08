Jo Ann Elder, 80

Jo Ann Elder, 80

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Http

Jo Ann Elder, 80, of Ripley died Tuesday, March 7 at her residence. Funeral services were held Thursday at Conner Assembly of God, where she was a member, with burial following at Trinity Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ripley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word/Add a Word (Mar '12) 1 hr _FLATLINE-------- 2,098
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 15 hr Princess Hey 13,861
Lauderdale County Enterprise Fri guest 2
Haunted Houses (Jul '10) Fri Sam 136
Horny woman (Dec '10) Thu Philip 5
lawyer Thu Going crazy 13
i need a job' Mar 9 Bree 1
See all Ripley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ripley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Lauderdale County was issued at March 11 at 10:19PM CDT

Ripley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ripley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Ripley, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,484,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC