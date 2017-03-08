Jo Ann Elder, 80
Jo Ann Elder, 80, of Ripley died Tuesday, March 7 at her residence. Funeral services were held Thursday at Conner Assembly of God, where she was a member, with burial following at Trinity Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ripley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word/Add a Word (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,098
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,861
|Lauderdale County Enterprise
|Fri
|guest
|2
|Haunted Houses (Jul '10)
|Fri
|Sam
|136
|Horny woman (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Philip
|5
|lawyer
|Thu
|Going crazy
|13
|i need a job'
|Mar 9
|Bree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ripley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC