Alderman in danger of losing house

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Covington Leader

Covington alderman John Edwards is one of dozens of Tipton County residents whose properties will be up for auction Friday if delinquent taxes are not paid. A legal notice advertising the auction, which was printed in the Feb. 2 issue of The Leader , reports Edwards and brother Michael owe $959.89 in taxes to the City of Covington and Tipton County for tax years 2013 and 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.

