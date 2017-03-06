Alderman in danger of losing house
Covington alderman John Edwards is one of dozens of Tipton County residents whose properties will be up for auction Friday if delinquent taxes are not paid. A legal notice advertising the auction, which was printed in the Feb. 2 issue of The Leader , reports Edwards and brother Michael owe $959.89 in taxes to the City of Covington and Tipton County for tax years 2013 and 2014.
