National Guard Soldiers keep the peac...

National Guard Soldiers keep the peace during inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The United States Army

Pfc. Kevie C. Davis and Pfc. Destinee M. Chambers, both with the Tennessee National Guard, participated in presence patrols, Jan. 20, 2017, in the Metro Center subway station in Washington, D.C., as part of inaugural support activities in the nation's capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ripley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll add a word drop a word (Jul '13) 50 min Princess Hey 1,255
Mike Neal , Michael Neal P>O>S 2 hr MOLD TECH 1
roofiess Xan bar Blues weed 21 hr bens 1
Drop a Word/Add a Word (Mar '12) Sun Princess Hey 2,029
Car wreck yesterday by high school1801 Sat Rivertowngal 2
Forked Deer Electric Company (Dec '10) Jan 20 Wondering1 49
Ripley football coach Jan 19 Football 1
See all Ripley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ripley Forum Now

Ripley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ripley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ripley, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC