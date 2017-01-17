National Guard Soldiers keep the peace during inauguration
Pfc. Kevie C. Davis and Pfc. Destinee M. Chambers, both with the Tennessee National Guard, participated in presence patrols, Jan. 20, 2017, in the Metro Center subway station in Washington, D.C., as part of inaugural support activities in the nation's capital.
