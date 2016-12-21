Salvation Army volunteers grateful for opportunity to help
Driving all the way from Ripley, Tennessee, Neil Kijek continued his seven-year tradition of deboning hundreds of turkeys for the Salvation Army's community Thanksgiving. "You get to really know the people here," Kijek said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ripley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ripley has lost everything good!
|12 hr
|Ole Skool
|26
|Hillary 2016 (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|Ole Skool
|166
|Looking for Eric Pike (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|Anon
|3
|add a word drop a word (Jul '13)
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,142
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Thu
|_FLATLINE--------
|13,744
|No antibillying events allowed in Ripley
|Dec 19
|Know Youre Rights
|3
|Old man robbed
|Dec 17
|Izzy-_-
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ripley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC