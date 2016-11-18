LIVE @11: 2 children, 6 adults shot at Dyersburg birthday party, bond set for suspect
One person was arrested in a shooting at a 2-year-old's birthday party that injured seven people and killed one. According to Dyersburg Police Department, Torius Saville Russell was arrested around 3 a.m. Friday.
